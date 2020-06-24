1832 Asset Management L.P. Increases Position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 5.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,814,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,260 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $134,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. 56.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

NYSE BX traded down $1.60 on Wednesday, reaching $55.47. 177,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,846,949. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.45. Blackstone Group LP has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.97.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Blackstone Group from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup downgraded Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. TheStreet cut Blackstone Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Friday, April 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.35.

In other Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $2,655,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,613,191.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.