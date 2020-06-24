1832 Asset Management L.P. Raises Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,152,507 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,513,683 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for approximately 1.6% of 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.27% of Comcast worth $431,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 59,862 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 6,334 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Comcast by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 1,344,313 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $60,455,000 after purchasing an additional 90,819 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 59,107 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 23,881 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,030,954 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $451,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073,195 shares during the period. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 136,460 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,137,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.48. 802,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,091,760. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $47.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.85. The stock has a market cap of $175.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Comcast from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.