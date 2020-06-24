1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 162,759 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 869,143 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 162,759 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of UnitedHealth Group worth $219,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,932,997 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,091,342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219,554 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,003,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,472,427,000 after purchasing an additional 212,240 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,775,678 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,173,598,000 after buying an additional 136,814 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,851,016 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,775,602,000 after buying an additional 7,261,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,843,701 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,597,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $13,194,113.07. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,013,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,903,701.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $9.59 on Wednesday, hitting $288.01. 1,504,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,268,335. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $294.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.72. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $315.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

Several brokerages have commented on UNH. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, March 29th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $289.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.13.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

