2,705 Shares in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Acquired by Seascape Capital Management

Seascape Capital Management acquired a new position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the first quarter worth $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Novartis stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,160. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $69.18 and a fifty-two week high of $99.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $205.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.75.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.19. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 24.97%. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

NVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.25.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

