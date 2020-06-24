60 Shares in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Bought by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 60 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $759,000. LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Alphabet by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 870 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 19,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. 34.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,445.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,610.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,310.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,520.13.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $30.63 on Wednesday, reaching $1,433.35. 1,069,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,716,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,408.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,350.67. The firm has a market cap of $999.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

