Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Purchased by Optimal Asset Management Inc.

Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 126.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,082 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard comprises about 0.6% of Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $6,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,753,000 after acquiring an additional 9,323 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 490,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,168,000 after purchasing an additional 250,950 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $2,544,000. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 19,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.13.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CAO Jesse Yang purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $3,664,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 324,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,504,440. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.65. 3,658,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,347,114. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.81 and a twelve month high of $77.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.15. The company has a market capitalization of $59.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

