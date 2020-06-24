Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 117,334.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 488,528 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488,112 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Adobe worth $156,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 50.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $10.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $430.13. 1,805,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,424,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.29. Adobe Inc has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $446.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $386.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.34 billion, a PE ratio of 56.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.92.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 12,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.75, for a total value of $5,134,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $7,755,781.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.34, for a total value of $201,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,863.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,223 shares of company stock valued at $11,740,621 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Adobe from $345.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Adobe from $293.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective (up from $290.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Griffin Securities boosted their target price on Adobe from $334.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.43.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

