Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stake Lifted by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 350,655 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,892 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.07% of Adobe worth $111,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 50.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total value of $1,534,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,284,668.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total transaction of $156,312.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,975,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,223 shares of company stock worth $11,740,621. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADBE traded down $10.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $429.96. 2,038,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,424,210. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $386.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $348.41. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $446.15. The stock has a market cap of $211.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Griffin Securities increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $334.00 to $427.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.43.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

