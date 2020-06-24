Advisory Resource Group Acquires 21 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Advisory Resource Group lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 229 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $294,639,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,313,511,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,768,454,000 after purchasing an additional 147,641 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,968,262,000 after purchasing an additional 312,549 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Amazon.com by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,777,634,000 after buying an additional 435,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday. Wedbush upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,750.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,617.85.

Shares of AMZN stock traded down $26.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,738.37. 3,233,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,847,908. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,353.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,477.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,095.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,783.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.