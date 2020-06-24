Advisory Resource Group Acquires 918 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Advisory Resource Group raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,832 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 918 shares during the quarter. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in AT&T were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. grace capital bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE T traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.19. 46,027,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,655,196. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.16. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $217.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. AT&T’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Nomura Securities reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.02.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

