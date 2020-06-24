Advisory Resource Group Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Advisory Resource Group grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 40.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $407,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $935,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,874,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $3.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $110.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919,748. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.51. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $84.11 and a 12-month high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

