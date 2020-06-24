Advisory Resource Group Invests $1.06 Million in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Advisory Resource Group acquired a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 15,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 76.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

NYSE HON traded down $5.94 on Wednesday, hitting $138.92. 120,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,631,163. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.43. The company has a market cap of $99.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 33.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

HON has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.47.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.