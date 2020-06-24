Advisory Resource Group Reduces Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Advisory Resource Group lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 68.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,203 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFO TDC LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 137.4% in the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several analysts have commented on XOM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. CSFB reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Argus cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.96.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.57. 14,594,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,752,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $196.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.30. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $77.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.81%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.