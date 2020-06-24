Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) is National Pension Service’s 8th Largest Position

National Pension Service increased its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.5% of National Pension Service’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. National Pension Service owned 0.06% of Alphabet worth $440,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,700.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in Alphabet by 32.1% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,121.18, for a total transaction of $38,120.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,600.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total transaction of $51,805.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,839.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 322 shares of company stock valued at $410,071. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,580.52.

GOOG traded down $30.48 on Wednesday, reaching $1,433.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,079,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,640. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,408.54 and a 200-day moving average of $1,351.97. The company has a market capitalization of $991.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.