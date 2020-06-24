Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s 6th Largest Position

ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. reduced its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,210 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,981 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 8.2% of ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $46,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,297,422,000 after buying an additional 219,626 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $76,173,000. Blue Whale Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $9,670,000. Watchman Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $2,104,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 34.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,375.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,344.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,520.13.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $25.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,438.38. The stock had a trading volume of 62,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $999.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,530.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,408.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,350.67.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

