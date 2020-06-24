Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 448 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.4% in the first quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 246 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 4.8% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.3% in the first quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 885 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 34.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL stock traded down $29.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,434.04. 984,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,716,240. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,408.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,350.67. The company has a market capitalization of $999.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Societe Generale dropped their price target on Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,310.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,520.13.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

