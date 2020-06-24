Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Increased by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 651.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 218,282 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 189,226 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.6% of 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $431,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $294,639,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $2,313,511,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,768,454,000 after purchasing an additional 147,641 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Amazon.com by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,968,262,000 after purchasing an additional 312,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Amazon.com by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,777,634,000 after purchasing an additional 435,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,617.85.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded down $26.88 on Wednesday, reaching $2,737.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,146,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,847,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,477.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,095.12. The stock has a market cap of $1,353.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,783.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

