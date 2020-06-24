Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Shares Gap Up to $13.04

Posted by on Jun 24th, 2020

Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.95, but opened at $13.04. Azul shares last traded at $11.93, with a volume of 85,469 shares changing hands.

AZUL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America started coverage on Azul in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Azul from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Azul from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.30 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised Azul from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Azul from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.22.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.64 and a 200 day moving average of $24.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.98.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($1.13). Azul had a negative net margin of 41.88% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $632.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.01 million. As a group, analysts expect that Azul SA will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Azul in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Azul by 301.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Azul by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 6,965 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Azul by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,514 shares during the period. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Azul by 206.7% during the first quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Azul Company Profile (NYSE:AZUL)

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit