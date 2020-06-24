Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Boosts Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2,588.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,071,621 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,994,562 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $111,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,875,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,930,527. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.07 and its 200 day moving average is $57.56. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Nomura Securities decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.63.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.