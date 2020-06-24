Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,603,165 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,793 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s makes up about 2.3% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Mcdonald’s worth $265,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 284.2% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,420 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,534,000 after acquiring an additional 20,284 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 3.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 849,137 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $140,405,000 after acquiring an additional 26,380 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s in the first quarter worth approximately $1,552,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 4.6% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 24,320 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 5.7% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s stock traded down $2.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.22. 2,386,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,095,516. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $221.93. The firm has a market cap of $139.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $185.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.77.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

A number of research firms have commented on MCD. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.82.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

