Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Buys 262,880 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,979,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 262,880 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $42,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 29.5% in the first quarter. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 6,680,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,548 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.6% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 117,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.0% in the first quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 361,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,684,000 after purchasing an additional 29,745 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% in the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 70,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 6,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 38,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.56.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.97. 40,488,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,300,898. The stock has a market cap of $207.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.17. Bank of America Corp has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

