Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Buys 43,010 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,700,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,010 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 2.8% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.19% of PepsiCo worth $324,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $12,868,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 511.4% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $2.11 on Wednesday, reaching $129.25. 2,086,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,023,993. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20. The company has a market cap of $181.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.29.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.96%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Cfra lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

