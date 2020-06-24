Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $96.74 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,963,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 565,102 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.05% of Pfizer worth $96,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 49.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 43.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $32.22. 13,432,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,108,191. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

In related news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $78,799.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,492.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,691. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 27th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.28.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

