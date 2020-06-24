Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 1,295,638 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 70.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 530,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,295,638 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $20,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $190,392,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 756,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,803,000 after purchasing an additional 55,652 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 32,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Redburn Partners raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cowen cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, CSFB reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.96.

Shares of XOM traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.81. The company had a trading volume of 768,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,752,382. The company has a market capitalization of $196.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.33. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $77.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.34 and its 200-day moving average is $53.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.