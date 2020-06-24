Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (BHLB) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 26th

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 18th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a payout ratio of 135.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp to earn $1.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.6%.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $10.61. The company had a trading volume of 146,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,965. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $558.06 million, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.30. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $33.72.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $92.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.73 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 5.81%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BHLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Compass Point lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.63.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.