Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lowered its position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 150.5% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Biogen by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 257,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth about $13,911,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Biogen by 15.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 196,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,084,000 after buying an additional 26,782 shares during the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIIB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $296.00 to $294.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Biogen from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine cut Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $390.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Biogen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.50.

BIIB stock traded down $3.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $264.96. 64,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,131,590. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $299.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.27. Biogen Inc has a 12-month low of $215.77 and a 12-month high of $374.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 49.22%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 33.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

