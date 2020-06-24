BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 95.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,440 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 7,067 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 171 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 847 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 793 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK traded down $17.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $536.82. The company had a trading volume of 22,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,342. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $524.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $498.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.98 and a 1-year high of $576.81. The stock has a market cap of $84.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.28.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 26.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $3.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.98%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BLK. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $487.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $386.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $535.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $523.64.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.04, for a total transaction of $1,052,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 88,799 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.98, for a total transaction of $42,355,347.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,345 shares of company stock worth $48,738,038. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

