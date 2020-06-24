BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 486,302 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,996 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for about 1.9% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of BlackRock worth $213,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 994 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 298.1% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,011,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Robert Kapito sold 88,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.98, for a total value of $42,355,347.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.04, for a total transaction of $1,052,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,345 shares of company stock valued at $48,738,038 over the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $14.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $539.76. 291,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186,342. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.98 and a fifty-two week high of $576.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The firm has a market cap of $84.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $524.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $498.01.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 26.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $3.63 per share. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.98%.

BLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on BlackRock from $386.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on BlackRock from $530.00 to $605.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BlackRock from $515.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BlackRock from $526.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on BlackRock from $487.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $523.64.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

