Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 608,726 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,636 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.11% of Boeing worth $90,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $9,702,310,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,555,090 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,556,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997,531 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,734,838 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,600,997,000 after acquiring an additional 769,205 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,206,451 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,072,353,000 after acquiring an additional 27,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth about $713,677,000. 61.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Cfra raised Boeing to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Boeing from $185.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 price objective (up from $209.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Argus raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.54.

Shares of BA stock traded down $10.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $177.38. 40,481,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,905,228. The company has a market cap of $101.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.55 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.19. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post -5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

