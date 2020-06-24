Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO lowered its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 54.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,317 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 72,171 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Boeing were worth $8,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Boeing by 575.5% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,582 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 15,831 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Boeing by 28.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 788,846 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $117,648,000 after acquiring an additional 173,267 shares during the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the first quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Heard Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 40.8% in the first quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 34,278 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after buying an additional 9,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $367.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $284.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.54.

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $9.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.90. 39,815,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,905,228. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.69 and its 200 day moving average is $234.19. The stock has a market cap of $101.06 billion, a PE ratio of -29.55 and a beta of 1.44. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. Boeing’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.