Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK) Shares Purchased by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its position in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,384 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc owned approximately 0.14% of Broadmark Realty Capital worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BRMK. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the first quarter worth $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the first quarter worth $94,000.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BRMK. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Broadmark Realty Capital from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

Shares of Broadmark Realty Capital stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.85. 37,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,480. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.00. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.44 and a 1 year high of $12.81.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NASDAQ:BRMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $31.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.73 million.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 300.00%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

