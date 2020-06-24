Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 103.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 85,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,332 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $9,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,912,310,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,687,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $890,345,000 after buying an additional 102,641 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,735,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,938 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,609,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $650,885,000 after purchasing an additional 62,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $754,296,000. Institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on CAT. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Standpoint Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.68.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $4.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.04. 2,051,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,710,015. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.78. The company has a market capitalization of $68.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.50 and a twelve month high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Article: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.