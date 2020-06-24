Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by UMB Bank N A MO

Posted by on Jun 24th, 2020

UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 103.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 85,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,332 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $9,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,912,310,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,687,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $890,345,000 after buying an additional 102,641 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,735,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,938 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,609,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $650,885,000 after purchasing an additional 62,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $754,296,000. Institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CAT. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Standpoint Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.68.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $4.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.04. 2,051,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,710,015. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.78. The company has a market capitalization of $68.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.50 and a twelve month high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Article: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT)

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit