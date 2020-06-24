CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Stake Lessened by Quantum Capital Management

Quantum Capital Management lessened its stake in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management’s holdings in CDW were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CDW. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in CDW in the fourth quarter worth $435,000. AXA boosted its holdings in CDW by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 337,489 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,207,000 after purchasing an additional 58,125 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CDW by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 65,683 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in CDW by 134.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 99,090 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,242,000 after purchasing an additional 56,759 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in CDW by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW traded down $3.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.42. 10,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,036,170. CDW has a 52 week low of $73.39 and a 52 week high of $146.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.21.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. CDW had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 97.93%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CDW will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.25%.

In other CDW news, insider Douglas E. Eckrote sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total value of $534,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,533 shares in the company, valued at $15,139,785.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew A. Troka sold 7,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $707,030.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,492 shares in the company, valued at $6,816,017.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CDW shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CDW from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of CDW from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of CDW from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.86.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

