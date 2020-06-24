Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Purchased by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 148.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,621 shares during the period. Charter Communications makes up approximately 0.9% of Tredje AP fonden’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $17,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,683,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHTR stock traded down $14.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $507.00. 57,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,252. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Charter Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $345.67 and a 1-year high of $549.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $523.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $494.84. The firm has a market cap of $123.58 billion, a PE ratio of 61.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.85). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications Inc will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CHTR. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $595.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $515.90 to $560.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James downgraded Charter Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $580.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $543.13.

In other news, insider David Ellen sold 15,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.38, for a total value of $8,166,738.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,979 shares in the company, valued at $33,228,961.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 9,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.51, for a total value of $4,698,123.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,234,293.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,150 shares of company stock valued at $15,895,723 in the last quarter. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

