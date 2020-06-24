Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.3% in the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 12,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 10.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.1% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,278,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,075,000 after buying an additional 25,856 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its stake in Chevron by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 28,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Chevron by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 250,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,138,000 after purchasing an additional 60,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $3.31 on Wednesday, hitting $88.13. 5,437,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,162,595. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.72 billion, a PE ratio of 43.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 67.84 and a beta of 1.30. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.55.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

