Clarus Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for VIVO Cannabis (OTCMKTS:VVCIF)

VIVO Cannabis (OTCMKTS:VVCIF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Clarus Securities in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $0.70 target price on the stock. Clarus Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 304.62% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of OTCMKTS VVCIF remained flat at $$0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday. 48,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,028. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.18. VIVO Cannabis has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.52.

About VIVO Cannabis

VIVO Cannabis Inc manufactures and distributes medical cannabis. The company was formerly known as ABcann Global Corporation and changed its name to VIVO Cannabis Inc in August 2018. The company is headquartered in Napanee, Canada.

