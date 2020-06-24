Clearbridge Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,462,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,753 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.22% of Procter & Gamble worth $600,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $39,000. grace capital acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $3,464,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 404,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $45,736,729.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,721.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,963,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,197,986 in the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PG stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $117.73. The stock had a trading volume of 5,139,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,796,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $128.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.40 billion, a PE ratio of 66.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.31.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

