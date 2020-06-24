Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 4,589,112 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,694,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,589,112 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.0% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.25% of Johnson & Johnson worth $877,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $18,035,000. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $387,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,604,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,900,000 after purchasing an additional 98,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.86. The stock had a trading volume of 5,610,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,639,047. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.56 and its 200-day moving average is $143.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $378.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. UBS Group cut Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

