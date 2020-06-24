Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Optimal Asset Management Inc.

Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 160.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,402 shares during the quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at $30,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Lisa Chang bought 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at $272,307.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.86.

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.74. 11,329,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,892,628. Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.99. The firm has a market cap of $196.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

