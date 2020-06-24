Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,915 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises approximately 3.8% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $11,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,336,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,360,635,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199,670 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $19,121,610,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,307,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,185,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,004 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 102,693,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,544,177,000 after acquiring an additional 10,308,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,112,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

In related news, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.86.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.64. 14,134,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,232,789. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.08 and its 200 day moving average is $51.03. The firm has a market cap of $197.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.55. Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.