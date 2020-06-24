Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,759 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 0.7% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 73.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $2.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.29. The stock had a trading volume of 109,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,045. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $130.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.82.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.