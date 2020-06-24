Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.7% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Drexel Morgan & Co. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,302,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 87.0% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $133,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 957,813 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,769,885,000 after purchasing an additional 65,232 shares during the period. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock traded down $26.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,738.00. 3,361,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,847,908. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,477.17 and its 200 day moving average is $2,095.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $2,783.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1,353.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.15, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, April 17th. China International Capital boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,700.00 target price (up previously from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,617.85.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

