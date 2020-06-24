Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,169 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the quarter. Nike comprises 0.7% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $6,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Heritage Trust Co lifted its position in Nike by 2.7% in the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,411 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Nike by 4.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Nike by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 27,023 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. increased its holdings in Nike by 0.7% in the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 18,139 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Nike by 0.9% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 14,062 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $2.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.14. 4,216,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,282,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $154.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.49. Nike Inc has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.36%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Nike from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Nike from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Nike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.16.

In other Nike news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.22 per share, for a total transaction of $210,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,851 shares in the company, valued at $998,091.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $16,358,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,012,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,564,259.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,228,100 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

