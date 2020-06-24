Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $3.48 Million Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,654 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,631 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Home Depot by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,155,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515,402 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Home Depot by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,934,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690,072 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,956,982 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,160,862,000 after acquiring an additional 191,403 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,558,090,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Home Depot by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,051,038 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,876,628,000 after acquiring an additional 303,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Cfra raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.83.

HD traded down $5.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $245.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,040,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,997,133. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $259.29. The company has a market capitalization of $266.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $242.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.64.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

