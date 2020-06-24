Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $3.52 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,861 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,742 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,303,463,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,656,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $536,526,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,034,998 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,455,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Visa by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,386,394 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,190,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $1,272,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,283,780.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,429 shares of company stock valued at $9,443,584 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Visa from $188.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.15.

V stock traded down $6.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $191.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,034,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,499,082. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.68. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $214.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

