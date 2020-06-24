Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,536 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Boeing comprises 0.5% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Boeing during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 316.7% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 100.0% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing stock traded down $9.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.16. The company had a trading volume of 42,541,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,905,228. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $391.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.69 and its 200-day moving average is $234.19. The company has a market capitalization of $101.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.55 and a beta of 1.44.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cfra upgraded Boeing to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Argus upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Boeing from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Boeing in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $277.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Boeing from $322.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.54.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

