Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,074 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,074,180 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $267,879,000 after buying an additional 11,787 shares in the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 11,615 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 2,913 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 193,918 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $48,359,000 after purchasing an additional 16,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,710,034 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $925,209,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $13,194,113.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,903,701.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $289.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.13.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $9.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $288.60. The company had a trading volume of 163,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,268,335. The business’s 50-day moving average is $294.07 and its 200-day moving average is $281.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $282.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.72. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $315.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

