Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Purchases 10,156 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 10,156 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $190,392,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 756,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,803,000 after purchasing an additional 55,652 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 32,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of XOM traded down $1.85 on Wednesday, hitting $44.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,921,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,752,382. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.30. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $77.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XOM. Cowen decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.96.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.