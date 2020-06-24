Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.6% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,035,000. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,604,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,900,000 after acquiring an additional 98,155 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JNJ traded down $3.65 on Wednesday, reaching $139.21. 280,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,816,179. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

JNJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.47.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

