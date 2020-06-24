Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,704 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.3% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Advisory Resource Group grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 23,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Financial Life Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 322,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,090,000 after purchasing an additional 32,459 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 51,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 764,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 286,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,284,000 after purchasing an additional 9,525 shares during the period.

IEFA stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.97. 8,410,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.11.

